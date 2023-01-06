Northland Capmk Weighs in on ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for ADTRAN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%.

ADTRAN Trading Down 3.9 %

ADTN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

