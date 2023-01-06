Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,287,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after buying an additional 624,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

