Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Raised to 1,100.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 925.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

