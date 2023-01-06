Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.