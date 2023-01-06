Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 4.1%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.79. 2,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 95,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $3,058,378.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019,237 shares in the company, valued at $64,696,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,955 shares of company stock worth $3,882,741 in the last ninety days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nuvalent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.