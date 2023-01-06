Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 206.37% from the company’s current price.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.36. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 216.45%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuwellis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

