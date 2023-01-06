Oasis Network Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $203.16 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.42 or 0.07426085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00068318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

