ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.