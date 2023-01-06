ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
ObsEva Price Performance
Shares of OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
