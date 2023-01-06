Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

OKTA stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $220.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

