Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

