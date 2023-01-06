Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJRI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

