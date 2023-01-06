Oppenheimer Comments on McDonald’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.96. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.16 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

