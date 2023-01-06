Oppenheimer Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 226,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
