Oppenheimer Weighs in on UpHealth, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for UpHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.42). The consensus estimate for UpHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.
UpHealth Stock Up 26.9 %
UPH opened at $2.50 on Friday. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.41.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
