OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.12 million. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

