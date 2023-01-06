Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ORC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.90%.
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.