Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORC opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.90%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.