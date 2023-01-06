Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

