Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107,869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $30,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 63.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,789,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

