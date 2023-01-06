Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXLCP stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

