Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

