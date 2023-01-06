Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.2 %

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

