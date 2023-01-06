Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 694 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

