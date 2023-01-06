Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.63% of Paya worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.