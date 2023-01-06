PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

