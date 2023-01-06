Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.