PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $67.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $476.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,360.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 97,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

