PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,359,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,183,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

PEP stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

