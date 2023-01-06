PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

