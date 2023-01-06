Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

