Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of MarineMax worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $695.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $536.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

