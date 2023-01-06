Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $220.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $276.35.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company's stores offer fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts, and coats. As of October 29, 2022, it operated 893 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico principally under the Burlington Stores name.

Further Reading

