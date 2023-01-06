Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 39,906 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Zuora worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,124 shares in the company, valued at $291,503.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 23,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $147,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,602 shares of company stock worth $643,583 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

