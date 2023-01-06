Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

