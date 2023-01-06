Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
