Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

