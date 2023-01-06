Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Perion Network Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

