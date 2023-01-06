Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Phreesia Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.60. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,446 shares of company stock worth $2,395,302. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

