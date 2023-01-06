Piper Sandler Cuts Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $5.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 259,653 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

