Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59,729.88 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.58 million and $59,729.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00232816 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00076217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,118,661 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

