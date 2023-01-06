PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

PJT stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

