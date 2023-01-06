Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.