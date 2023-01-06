Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.