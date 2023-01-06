Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

