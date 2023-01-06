PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE PWSC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,844,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,168,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

