PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

