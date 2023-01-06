Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Down 3.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 99 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Procaps Group Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
