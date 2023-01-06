Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The company has a market cap of $358.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

