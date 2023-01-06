PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5945 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 7.2 %

ADOOY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

