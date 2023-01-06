PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5945 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.34.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 7.2 %
ADOOY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.06.
About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk
