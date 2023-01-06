PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PSGTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. PT Semen Indonesia has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $10.21.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
