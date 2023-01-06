PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.71% of PTC Therapeutics worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

PTCT stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

