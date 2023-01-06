Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE GGG opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Graco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

