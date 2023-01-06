Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

