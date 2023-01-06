Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTEN. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 979,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 165,201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -22.38%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

